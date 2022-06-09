Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.05

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 68.05 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 67.60 ($0.85). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 41,775 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78.

Get Scotgold Resources alerts:

About Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ)

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scotgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.