Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Up to $14.53

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.53, but opened at $15.18. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 494 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 21.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,415.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,750,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,962,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,364,000 after purchasing an additional 464,231 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1,016.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 671,663 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

