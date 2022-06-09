Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $39.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.27 million. Seanergy Maritime posted sales of $27.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year sales of $168.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.99 million to $171.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $161.92 million, with estimates ranging from $155.10 million to $168.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,378,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,354,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 1,033,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHIP traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,808. The firm has a market cap of $160.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.37. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

