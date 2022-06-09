Seedify.fund Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.68 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00004531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $33.44 million and $2.68 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00332287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00439470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030691 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.