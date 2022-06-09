Seeyond Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Seeyond cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.6% of Seeyond’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 266.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,738. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $75.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,895,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

