Seeyond Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,348,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.25. 884,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,798,936. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.