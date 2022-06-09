Seeyond Has $5.07 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Seeyond lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 105,259 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 9.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.81. 231,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,659,166. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $296.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

