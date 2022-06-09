Seeyond Has $7.47 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Seeyond grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 0.7% of Seeyond’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 85,514 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.09. The company had a trading volume of 113,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.