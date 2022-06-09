Seeyond Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Seeyond decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 0.6% of Seeyond’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.15. 12,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,327. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.54. The firm has a market cap of $190.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.93.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.