Seeyond Reduces Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Seeyond trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 365,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 88,028 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,563,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,637,000 after buying an additional 175,958 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 630,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.35. 155,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,544,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

