Seeyond Trims Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Seeyond decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,322 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 19,076 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $6,482,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $277,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,304.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,984,354. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $137.43. 22,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

