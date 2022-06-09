Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 544,397 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $76,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $114.39. 33,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386,743. The company has a market cap of $200.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

