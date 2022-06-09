Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,526 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.76% of Glacier Bancorp worth $47,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.80. 627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,786. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $219.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

