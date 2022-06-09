Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $46.35 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.32.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.49. 82,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,031,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.27. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $352.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.