Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $66.20 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.59% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $66,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,746. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average is $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

