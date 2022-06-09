Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 852,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $56,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Belden by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Belden by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Belden by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Belden by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Belden by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 203,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

NYSE:BDC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.51. 470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,463. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.82%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Belden Profile (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.