Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,728,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 114,594 shares during the quarter. Orthofix Medical comprises about 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 13.82% of Orthofix Medical worth $84,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFIX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,950. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $106.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.70 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

