Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $117,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,505,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,261,136,000 after buying an additional 214,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after buying an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $545.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,264. The company’s fifty day moving average is $559.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.49 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.