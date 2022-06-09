Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.83% of Balchem worth $45,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Balchem by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.96. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.86 and its 200 day moving average is $142.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $228.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

