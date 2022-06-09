Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,961 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Raytheon Technologies worth $109,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.63. The company had a trading volume of 41,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

