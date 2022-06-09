Sei Investments Co. Has $168.04 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Salesforce worth $168,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $586,785,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,805,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $460,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,392,464. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.80.

Salesforce stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.06. The stock had a trading volume of 138,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,602,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

