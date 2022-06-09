Sei Investments Co. Has $332.08 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 124,616 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $332,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 37.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.2% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.37.

META stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.87. The stock had a trading volume of 265,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,925,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

