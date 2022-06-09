Select Equity Group L.P. Buys 880,481 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880,481 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 3.62% of OneSpaWorld worth $33,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.51.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $147,011.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,497.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,161,167 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,358.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,881 shares of company stock worth $690,410. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

