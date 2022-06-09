Select Equity Group L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Select Equity Group L.P. trimmed its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 1.10% of FormFactor worth $39,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,409,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,167,000 after acquiring an additional 114,375 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FormFactor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $39.38 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.60.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

