Select Equity Group L.P. Sells 288,582 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Select Equity Group L.P. cut its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,533,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 288,582 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $49,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 221.3% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 975,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 671,685 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,748,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after acquiring an additional 187,699 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Deluxe by 105.2% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 151,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 77,613 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Deluxe by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,561,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,151,000 after purchasing an additional 61,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $48.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.13 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 2.25%. Deluxe’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

