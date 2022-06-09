Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Grows Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Equinor ASA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,447 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after buying an additional 1,218,685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 669,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,108,000 after buying an additional 556,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $14,174,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQNR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.22.

Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 43,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,546. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

Equinor ASA Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.