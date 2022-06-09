Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Sells 648 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,260 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.1% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Express by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.98.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

