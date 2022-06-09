Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 51,239 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 582.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,239 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

BILI stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.17. 353,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,667,261. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $129.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KGI Securities downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

