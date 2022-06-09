Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.97.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.45. 750,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,185,856. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average is $150.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.