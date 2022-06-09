Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.1% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.94. 137,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,783,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $166.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

