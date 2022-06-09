Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 25,049 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 437.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,049 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,966. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.23. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

