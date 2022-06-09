Seven Eight Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,413 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,997,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,351,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,320,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,702,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBWI. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBWI stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.36. 52,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

