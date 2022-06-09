Seven Eight Capital LP Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,677 shares during the period. Avantor comprises about 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 133,220 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Avantor by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,878,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,424,000 after acquiring an additional 453,179 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Avantor by 325.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantor by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

AVTR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.28. 16,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

