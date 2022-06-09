Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.28 Million in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in BCE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in BCE by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 39,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,658. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $59.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.81%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Argus lifted their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

