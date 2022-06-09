Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292,605 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,794,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Infosys by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,264 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009,936. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Infosys Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.