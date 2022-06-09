Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

