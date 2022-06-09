SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF accounts for 2.1% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.39% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCTR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth $30,469,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,548 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 123.0% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 493,471 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth $947,000.

NYSEARCA:FCTR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.87. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $27.97 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

