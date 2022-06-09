SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 456 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.97.

AMZN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.87. 682,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,185,856. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

