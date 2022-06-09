SFG Wealth Management LLC. Invests $672,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,119,000 after buying an additional 429,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,736,000 after buying an additional 198,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after buying an additional 83,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,754,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,560,000 after buying an additional 149,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.38 and a 52 week high of $210.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.
SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.15.
About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.