SFG Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $279,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.12.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $68.02. 191,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,515,131. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

