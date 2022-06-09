SFG Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $958,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total transaction of $17,389,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,319 shares of company stock worth $61,997,191. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $12.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,357.08. 14,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,413.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,652.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

