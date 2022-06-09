SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.53% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 86.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.56. 15,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,374. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $57.16.

