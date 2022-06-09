SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 189,966 Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 189,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust accounts for 3.0% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.89. 2,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,616. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

