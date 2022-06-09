SFG Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.17. 819,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,380,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

