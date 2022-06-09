SG Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

SG Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,094 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Precision Drilling worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDS shares. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Precision Drilling stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

