SG Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

SG Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,101 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Standex International by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 390,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,243,000 after purchasing an additional 215,015 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Standex International by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Standex International by 658.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,455 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $110,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SXI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.13. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,217. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Standex International Profile (Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

