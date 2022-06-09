SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 577,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,000. GoPro makes up 2.2% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of GoPro as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GoPro by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 238,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 179,449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GoPro by 34.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $105,345.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $32,873.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,582. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

