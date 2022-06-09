SG Capital Management LLC Sells 47,090 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

SG Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,090 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 160,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,991,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,449,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 181,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,677 shares of company stock worth $4,091,867 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLH traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.08. 403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,226. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.59. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.67 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average of $99.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.