SG Capital Management LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Impinj by 28.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 120.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Impinj by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $75,846.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,510.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $55,302.79. Following the sale, the executive now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,737 shares of company stock valued at $837,764 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Impinj stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 2.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

