Shanta Gold Limited (SHG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.10 on July 15th

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Shanta Gold stock opened at GBX 9.46 ($0.12) on Thursday. Shanta Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 17.40 ($0.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.44. The company has a market cap of £99.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.40) price objective on shares of Shanta Gold in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

